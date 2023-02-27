New initiatives helped in timely redressal of grievances, says CM ML Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the new initiatives taken by the state government have succeeded in replacing the old system and helping people get timely redressal of their grievances.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only praised Haryana’s imitative to make villages Lal Dora free under the banner of the SVAMITVA scheme but has also advised all the states to adopt Haryana’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme,” Khattar claimed.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday that the chief minister said that the state government has taken several initiatives to replace the old system in the last eight years. “New policies have been formulated,” the CM said. He said that the government has launched the Vivadon Se Samadhan (Dispute to Resolution) programme, under which new policies were formulated to address the grievances of people promptly.

Using the data available in the PPP Database, the government has decided to assign the responsibility of taking care of citizens to specific departments, the chief minister said adding that age groups above 6 years and up to 18 years have been assigned to the school education department to ensure that no child remains out of school, the age group 18 to 25 years has been assigned to the higher education department, age group above 25 to 40 years has been assigned to the youth empowerment and entrepreneurship department. The age group between 40 and 60 years would be taken care of by the revenue and disaster management department and people above 60 years of age would be taken care of by the SEWA department. “It is an ambitious programme of our government to ensure the reach of benefits of welfare schemes to the people of the state at their doorsteps,” he added. The chief minister said that data from PPP statistics helped to identify about 3,600 persons in the age group of 80 years or more, who are living alone. Now to take care of them, the government has made arrangements to build an ashram under the Senior Citizen Service Ashram Scheme.

Earlier addressing Janta Darbar (Open Session) at Karnal Club, the chief minister listened to the problems of the people and ordered on-the-spot redressal.

During the day-long programmes, the CM also held meetings with residents in Karnal city and inaugurated a park on Kachhwa road of Karnal.