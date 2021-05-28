New mom reunited with infant son after 14-day battle with contagion

Surrounded by grim scenes for over a year now, especially amid the rising deaths during the pandemic’s second wave, doctors at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) got a reason to smile on Friday when a mother was reunited with her newborn after her two-week battle with Covid-19.

A doctor herself, Monika, 41, was 32 weeks pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital with serious Covid symptoms on May 13, warranting the need for ventilator support.

With her oxygen saturation level down to 80%, doctors were faced with a major challenge to save both the mother and the child, said Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor of medicine at DMCH.

“Complications meant a weeklong ICU stay. But, treating a pregnant woman with serious Covid symptoms is rife with challenges, as strong medicines cannot be administered at such a critical stage,” said Dr Kamakshi, anaesthetist at DMCH, who led the team of young doctors, comprising Dr Ujjwal, Dr Mehak, Dr Shubham, Dr Aman and Dr Karanjot, that treated the patient.

A day after her hospital admission, doctors successfully performed a C-Section to save the child, said Dr Ashima Taneja, a gynaecologist.

The team of doctors then strived hard to save the mother in the following days and heaved a sigh of relief on the 13th day when she mother finally recovered and was handed her newborn son. “I couldn’t have wanted anything else in life,” Monika gleamed.

Equally elated were her family members who spent two weeks in grave tension. “On the one hand was this extreme joy of a new arrival in our family, on the other hand we were constantly praying for his mother’s recovery,” said a family member.

Experts have observed an increase in pregnant women contracting the virus as the second wave raged on in the state. In the recent weeks, hundreds of women in their late 20s and 30s across Punjab have tested positive, and over a dozen have succumbed to the virus.

Dr Bishav Mohan, a member of the panel of doctors of the Dr KK Talwar committee to manage Covid-19 in Punjab, said pregnant women should not ignore symptoms like cough, fever and body aches, as early diagnosis can save almost every life.