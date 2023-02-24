New pay scales: PAUTA protests government’s delay in notification

Punjab Agriculture University Teachers’ Association (PAUTA) on Thursday held a protest in front of Thapar Hall of the university against the state government’s delay in the notification of new pay scales. Punjab Agriculture University Teachers’ Association (PAUTA) on Thursday held a protest in front of Thapar Hall of the university against the state government’s delay in the notification of new pay scales. (HT file photo for representation)

The protest was also supported by retired teachers of the PAU. Notably, the government through the higher education department has already issued orders for the implementation of the 7th UGC pay scales for traditional universities and college teachers in the state in September 2022.

The notification of PAU was supposed to be done by the department of agriculture and farmers welfare, usually within one month of the notification of the department of higher education. However, almost five months have passed, but the notification is yet to be released.

The teachers also took out a rally to Gate No. 1 of PAU in which slogans were raised against the government.

Harmeet Singh Kingra, PAUTA president and Mandeep Singh Gill, Secretary, PAU Teachers’ Association while addressing the protesting teachers questioned the intention of the state government to create unnecessary hurdles in the notification process for PAU teachers.

