New Punjab speaker Kultar Sandhwan copies grandfather Zail Singh's look
He was wearing a white achkan with a red rose tucked neatly in the left pocket similar to what Zail Singh had worn during his swearing-in ceremony as president of India
Wearing a white achkan with a red rose tucked neatly in the left pocket while assuming charge as the Punjab assembly speaker on Monday, Kultar Singh Sandhwan emulated his grandfather Giani Zai Singh’s attire during the latter’s swearing-in ceremony as the president of India in 1982.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

Kotkapura AAP MLA Sandhwan exuded grace and confidence as he was unanimously elected as the speaker of the 16th Punjab assembly.

Sandhwan, who is usually seen in kurta pyjama and a Nehru jacket, appeared in a different avatar in the Vidhan Sabha after his name was nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party for the post of speaker. The attire was similar to Zail Singh’s white achkan accompanied with a red rose in the buttonhole.

A non-Jat Sikh face, Sandhwan has succeeded Congress leader Rana Kanwar Pal Singh. Kultar’s grandfather Jangir Singh and Giani Zail Singh were brothers.

Sandhwan had staked claim to Zail Singh’s legacy when he first successfully contested the assembly elections from Kotkapura in 2017 as an AAP candidate. He joined AAP when the party started its membership drive in 2012.

Parteek Singh Mahal

Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police....view detail

