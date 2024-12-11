Menu Explore
New staff postings for Chandigarh colleges

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 11, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The directorate of higher education, Chandigarh administration, has announced new postings and transfers of principals, professors, and associate professors across city colleges.

Renu Verma, a retired associate professor, has been appointed to fine arts department at GCE-20. Similarly, Sangeeta Bansal, who also retired as associate professor, will join clothing and textiles department at Government Home Science College, Sector 10, Chandigarh.
Harsh Batra, who retired in 2020 as principal, has been assigned to the history department at Government College of Education (GCE), Sector 20.

Renu Verma, a retired associate professor, has been appointed to fine arts department at GCE-20. Similarly, Sangeeta Bansal, who also retired as associate professor, will join clothing and textiles department at Government Home Science College, Sector 10.

Sushma Gupta, another retired associate professor, has been assigned to zoology department at Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG-11). Manjit Kaur, also retired, has been posted at the English department at PGGCG-11.

Additionally, Harwinder Kaur has been transferred from PGGCG-11 to PGGCG-42, while Sapna Nanda, officiating principal, has been reverted to her role as associate professor at GCE-20.

The orders were approved by the director of higher education Rubinderjit Singh Brar.

