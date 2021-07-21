Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Newborn found stuffed in gunny bag in Ludhiana, rescued
chandigarh news

Newborn found stuffed in gunny bag in Ludhiana, rescued

A newborn baby boy was found stuffed in a gunny bag that was dumped in garbage near a grain market in Raikot’s Bassian on Tuesday morning
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:52 AM IST
(Image for representational purpose)

A newborn baby boy was found stuffed in a gunny bag that was dumped in garbage near a grain market in Raikot’s Bassian on Tuesday morning.

The baby appears to be one-day old, police said, adding that his cries drew locals’ attention, who rescued him and informed sarpanch Jagdev Singh.

ASI Surjit Singh Singh, who is investigating the case, said the baby was taken to the Raikot civil hospital. Dr Alka Mittal said that the newborn is fit and fine. He has been sent to Ludhiana civil hospital for further treatment, she added.

The police have, meanwhile, registered a case under sections 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

The ASI said they will check the records of hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to prepare a list of pregnant women who had undergone delivery in the past two to three days.

