Newborn girl’s decomposing body found in Ludhiana

The decomposing body of a newborn girl was found in the bushes near Lakkar Bridge on Saturday morning.

The umbilical cord was still attached to the body, leading police to believe that she was killed and dumped in the bushes right after birth.

A passer-by noticed the infant’s naked body when he stopped by the roadside to relieve himself and alerted the police.

“The body seems to be around three days old. The umbilical cord was still attached to the body. No injury mark was visible, apart from insect bites,” said sub-inspector Harjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Division Number 1 police station.

He added that they were scanning nearby CCTV cameras for clues on who dumped the body there. It has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Nine days ago, on August 5, a newborn girl’s body was found in a garbage dump on a vacant plot behind Swarn Palace in Sherpur area. Locals noticed the body and informed the Moti Nagar police.