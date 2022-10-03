Newly recruited ETT teachers in Sangrur, Barnala await 3-month salary

Despite having assumed duties in July this year, 180 newly recruited elementary teacher training (ETT) teachers of Sangrur and Barnala districts are yet to receive their first salary. The three-month long wait for first remuneration has been tedious for these tutors. Out of these 180 teachers, 25 are posted at Cheema block in Sangrur and 155 at Mehal Klan and Sehna block of Barnala. Teachers said that they are deprived of salaries as the school education department has failed to create their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), which is mandatory for the government employees.

The Congress government had advertised 6,635 posts of ETT teachers for primary schools in July last year. Out of them, only 5,200 have received joining letters so far.

Teachers said that they have to borrow money from their friends and acquaintances to meet their expenses. Some of them are living in rented accommodation and they are struggling to pay their rent.

Mangal Singh (29) posted at Government primary school at Jandsar village said, “Despite getting a job, I am still dependent on parents. I have to take money from them to reach school.” Jagga Singh (24) resident of Boha village in Mansa, who is also district president of 6,635 ETT teachers’ union said he daily travels 100 kilometers to reach school. “I spend ₹200 everyday on bus fare from my own pocket. Now it is becoming very difficult for me to even afford bus fare. We have got this after a long struggle and now we are struggling to get salaries,” said Jagga Singh.

District Education Officer (DEO) Sangrur, Kultarnjit Singh, who holds charge of both elementary and secondary education, said, “I am not aware of the situation. If there is such a problem, it will be resolved soon.” Barnala DEO, primary education, SS Toor, said, “The teachers do not have PRAN numbers and we are working on it. They will get salaries within 4 to 5 days.”

