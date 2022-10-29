Newly-married woman stabbed to death by husband in Ludhiana

Police on Friday booked a 21-year-old for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in New Janta Nagar a mere six months into their marriage. The accused managed to flee from the spot after the attack.

The accused, Nityari, 21, hailing from Bihar, stabbed the victim at the rented accommodation where she was living with her parents. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Santosh.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and recovered the weapon used in the crime. Officials said the accused stabbed the woman at least six times in her stomach.

Nitiyari’s sister is also married to Santosh’s brother who lives in Ludhiana’s Janta Nagar.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at the Shimlapuri police station, said the couple had moved to Bihar after the marriage, but shifted after the accused found a job elsewhere.

The victims’ parents, meanwhile, have claimed her daughter was being harassed by her in-laws over demands of dowry, following which she decided to move back to her maternal house in Ludhiana around a month ago.

Detailing the attack, the SHO “The accused had asked the victim to return home to Bihar ioth him before the Chhath Puja festival, but she refused. On Friday, he called the victim at around 4.30 am and asked her to open the main gate of their rented accommodation and stabbed her multiple times with a sharp weapon before escaping.”

The officer added that police have initiated investigation and booked the accused for murder at the Shimlapuri police station. Separate teams have been sent to the railway station and bus stand in a bid to trace the accused.