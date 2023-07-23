Green Tribunal cracks whip on HSPCB over illegal sand mining in Yamuna

Taking a strong note of unregulated sand mining in Yamuna river, the National Green Tribune (NGT) directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to put a check on such illegal activities and take action against officials who fail to exercise their duties sincerely.

The National Green Tribune told HSPCB to take immediate remedial action, stop illegal mining activities and submit a report within four weeks. (Shutterstock)

The bench observed that lack of proper planning and sand management disturbs the marine ecosystem. “It (unregulated sand mining) poses threat to biodiversity, destroys riverine vegetation, causes erosion, pollutes water sources, badly affects riparian ecology, damages ecosystem of rivers, safety of bridges, weakens riverbeds, destroys natural habitats of organisms living on the riverbeds, affects fish breeding and migration, spells disaster for conservation bird species, increases saline water in the rivers,” observed the principal bench of the NGT headed by chairperson Sheo Kumar Singh.

The bench told HSPCB to take immediate remedial action, stop illegal mining activities and submit a report within four weeks.

The orders came, during hearing of a complaint on illegal mining by a private company, in Ganaur of Sonepat district. It was alleged that the unit is extracting sand beyond permissible limits from the Yamuna and that too, without consent to operate.

As per the orders, an inspection report submitted by the regional officer to the HSPCB, revealed grave violations by this company as it mentioned that the unit was operating without valid consent to operate under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Air Act, 1981.

The unit had also not submitted its six-monthly compliance report on environmental clearance conditions and report of replenishment study of the mining in the riverbed, as per the environmental clearance condition. Moreover, the unit had not submitted copy of reports of regular monitoring of groundwater level, quality of ambient air quality, and environment statement for the preceding year, reads the order.

As per the orders, the matter was within the knowledge of the HSPCB’s regional officer but still it was permitted to operate in violation of environmental rules. It was also observed that no further action has been taken to recover the environmental compensation which was assessed to the tune of ₹35.66 lakh, thus causing a loss to the state exchequer.

“The regional officer concerned has failed to exercise his duty sincerely, fairly, and honestly, thus causing loss to the state exchequer by his inaction and indirectly permitting illegal mining,” observed the NGT, directing the member secretary of HSPCB to take disciplinary action against the officer.

Replying to the order, HSPCB chairperson P Raghavendra Rao

said the board is committed to ensure compliance of the NGT orders and he has issued directions to the member secretary to take immediate follow-up action, as per law.

