NGT monitoring committee reviews Mohali environment plan’s progress
The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) monitoring committee, under the chairpersonship of justice (retd.) Jasbir Singh, on Monday held a high-level meeting with the officers of the district administration at the District Administrative Complex to review the progress of the District Environment Plan for Mohali.
Other members of the monitoring committee included former Punjab chief secretary SC Aggarwal and technical member Babu Ram.
District administration officers, deputy commissioner Amit Talwar, additional deputy commissioner (ADC (D)), Amardeep Singh Gujral, ADC (UD) Pooja S Grewal municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Navjot Kaur and district heads of various stakeholder departments took part in the meeting.
Talwar said the progress carried out by all stakeholder departments with regard to compliance of activities mentioned in the District Environment Plan relating to various environment aspects such as solid waste management, domestic effluent management, air quality improvement, bio-medical waste management, plastic waste management, C&D and legacy Waste was discussed in detail.
He added that the NGT monitoring committee gave their suggestions to improve the environmental condition. The NGT monitoring committee, in turn, appreciated the progress made by stakeholder departments and directed the expedition of work to meet the prescribed timelines as mentioned in the plan.
The committee also revised some of the timelines for activities on which work could not be initiated due to some reasons.
