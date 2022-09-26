NGT nod insufficient: Zira residents demand shutting down ‘polluting’ liquor factory

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not found any anomaly into functioning of Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol- ethanol making unit located at Mansurwal village in Zira, Ferozepur or its adverse impact on environment as alleged by protesters sitting on a dharna since July 24.

“Today a team of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) accompanied by Naib Tehsildar Zira Vinod Kumar and Palwinder Singh, DSP Zira went to protestors sitting infront of the liqour factory and apprised them about the report submitted by NGT of water samples collected of the factory in which NGT did not any adverse impact on environment as charged by protestors,” said Inderpal Singh, sub divisional magistrate, Zira while talking to HT. “Protestors did not accept the findings of NGT communicated by the team and remained adamant not to end their agitation till closing down of the factory,” said SDM. “Due to ruckus at the site, the team returned,” he added.

“Instead of follow ing the findings of NGT, permanent solution to contamination of ground water of the area due to Liqour factory must be rectified,” said Sandeep Singh, one of the committee members of protesters,

“Senior farm Leaders of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will join their protest on October 3 to demand permanent closure of factory,” he said.

Following charges of contamination of ground water allegedly by said factory, NGT Monitoring committee along with representatives of protestors on August 18-19, collected ground water samples from various sites as demanded by protesters.