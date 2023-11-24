NHAI begins safety audit of under-construction tunnel in HP

In the wake of the Silkyara tunnel collapse at Uttarkashi in the neighbouring state Uttarakhand, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started a “comprehensive safety audit” for under-construction tunnels in Himachal.

A total of 29 tunnels are being audited nationwide (HT File)

This audit includes the strategically vital Chandigarh-Manali four-lane project, which has about 12 tunnels, with a cumulative length of 79 km. A total of 29 tunnels are being audited nationwide.

Teams of experts, comprising of personnel from both NHAI and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will inspect all the tunnels . The audit aims to assess the structural integrity, safety protocols and emergency preparedness of the ongoing tunnel construction projects.

Regional officers from NHAI are actively involved in the audit process, conducting on-site inspections and documenting their findings, officials said. The inspections will focus on structural aspects and provide a timeline for essential construction milestones, ensuring transparency and accountability in the ongoing projects.

Under the Pandoh Bypass Takoli project, significant progress has been made with the completion of eight out of 10 tunnels. Currently, traffic is flowing through five of these tunnels, while excavation work is underway at two. The construction design incorporates interconnected tunnels every 300 to 500 meters, allowing for emergency exits through cross-passage tunnels, ensuring swift evacuation in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Varun Chari, project director at NHAI, emphasised the commitment to safety and said, “Instructions have been issued for a safety audit of the tunnels under construction. Regional officials are visiting the tunnels to ensure adherence to safety standards.”

As the audit progresses, it is expected to provide valuable insights and recommendations for enhancing safety measures in tunnel construction, reaffirming the commitment to the well-being of commuters and the success of vital infrastructure initiatives in Himachal.

