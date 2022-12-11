Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA announces cash reward for information on four militants

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 11, 2022 02:14 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today announced reward money for information on four militants, including two Pakistan-based militants wanted in terror-related incidents in Kashmir

NIA said that reward money of 10 lakh separately will be given to any person providing information about four terrorists that could lead to their arrest.
ByHT Correspondent

All four militants are affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) and Lashkar.

Police have put up posters at various places in which they have sought information about Saleem Rehmani alias ‘Abu Saad’ of Nawab Shah, Sindh, Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur, Sajjad Gul of HMT, Srinagar, and Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Payeen in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

NIA said that reward money of 10 lakh separately will be given to any person providing information about four terrorists that could lead to their arrest. NIA, in its posters, said that they all are involved in a case related to militancy RC 32, 2021. And the NIA has asked people to give information either on phone WhatsApp or Telegram about these wanted militants. NIA said that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

