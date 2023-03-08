NIA attaches gangster Kala Rana’s house in Yamunanagar

As part of its efforts to dismantle the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached a property of gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, in Yamunanagar.

NIA officials pasting a board outside the attached property in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team accompanied by local police reached the residence of Rana in Laxmi Garden area and carried out the proceedings amid heavy force deployment without any resistance from the family, a police spokesperson said. The agency also placed a large board outside the house of 89 sq yards notifying the attachment of the property in connection with their case registered last year.

In a statement, the agency said this property, along with four others attached on the day, “were found acquired from funds generated from carrying out different types of terrorist and criminal extortion activities and were thus ‘proceeds of terrorism’, as they were being used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes.”

An order of attachment under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) issued by an SP-rank officer, who is also the chief investigating officer in the case, specified that the said property exists in the name of Rana’s mother Neelam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order, pasted outside the property also banned any type of “transfer, lease-out, dispose of, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner whatsoever except with the prior permission of NIA or the designated authority.”

Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, said, “The agency had come for its attachment proceedings and no searches were carried out inside the residence. Adequate force accompanied them and the process remained peaceful.”

A history sheeter with over 30 cases in his name, Rana is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Kala Jathedi syndicate.