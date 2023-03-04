NIA attaches property of Pak-based terrorist in J&K’s Baramulla

National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached property of another Pakistan-based terrorist in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Members of an NIA team put up a notice board on the attached land belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist Basit Ahmad Reshi in Baramulla on Friday. (PTI)

Agricultural land measuring 9.25 marlas belonging to Basit Ahmad Reshi has been attached under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an NIA spokesperson said. Representatives of the J&K administration and police assisted the central agency in the attachment process.

The Friday’s development comes a day after the house of Al Umar Mujahideen chief commander Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar was attached in Srinagar’s Nowhatta.

The NIA spokesperson in a statement said, “Continuing the strong action against terrorists operating from Pakistan soil, the NIA attached the property of Basit Ahmad Reshi, son of Mohammad Ramzan Reshi, in Baramulla district. This action closely follows the attachment of the Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar, the founder and chief commander of Al Umar Mujahideen yesterday.”

He termed Reshi a listed terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, who has been operating from Pakistan since his exfiltration. “He had been funding terror activities and acts in the Valley,” he added.

As per the NIA, Reshi had joined militant ranks in 2015 and was involved in planning and execution of a terror attack at a Sopore police guard post, which resulted in the killing of one constable.

“Reshi was earlier associated with banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and later exfiltrated to Pakistan. He is presently involved in terror activities of The Resistance Front (TRF) and manages and supplies arms and ammunition as well as funds for the terror outfit from across the border,” the spokesperson said.

“Till date, NIA has attached the properties of five designated terrorists -- US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and Pakistan-based Mushtaq Zargar, Basit Ahmad and Paramjit Singh Panjwar (Khalistan Commando Force),” the spokesperson said.

The central agency had recently attached the Hurriyat’s office in Srinagar, which was partly owned by Nayeem Khan, who was chargesheeted by the NIA in a terror funding case.