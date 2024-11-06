NIA books Khalistani terrorist Rinda, gangster Passia in Chandigarh grenade attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken up investigation into the grenade attack at a house in Sector 10 on September 11 after initial probe hinted at the role of pro-Khalistan leaders operating from Pakistan and the US, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday. In its FIR, NIA has invoked multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act. (HT Photo)

While handing over the probe to NIA last month, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had said, “Whereas, initial investigation done by Punjab Police revealed that the grenade attack was carried out on the directions of a designated individual terrorist – Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), based in Pakistan, in collusion with Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia (US based gangster-turned Khalistani), through their operatives in Punjab.”

The federal agency has named both Rinda and Passia in its FIR, lodged on October 1, invoking multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as well as various provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

The two accused who lobbed the grenade, Vishal Masih and Rohan Masih, were arrested within a week of the attack.

Police probe suggested that Passia assigned the accused the task of targeting the residence of retired SP Jaskirat Singh Chahal. Passia provided the accused with explosives, weapons and logistical support through his local associates in Punjab, and also arranged financial backing for them.

Chahal, who had served as the station house officer (SHO) in Nakodar during the controversial police firing of 1986, was likely targeted due to lingering grievances related to that incident, as per the UT police probe. Four Sikh protesters were killed in the firing, which led to widespread unrest, and probe suggests this historical grievance influenced the selection of Chahal as a target.

Until two years ago, Chahal had been living on rent on the first floor of the Sector 10 house.

The home ministry had written to NIA while emphasising the need for a comprehensive investigation due to the serious nature of the offences, and their national and international implications. Citing the National Investigation Agency Act of 2008, the central government exercised its authority to direct the NIA to take over the investigation, highlighting that a scheduled offence under the Act has likely been committed.

NIA is mapping the operatives involved in Punjab who assisted in executing the grenade attack and the motive behind the attack.