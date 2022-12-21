NIA conducts raids at houses of 2 gangsters in Sirsa

: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at the houses of two gangsters in Sirsa’s Chautala and Takhatmal villages.

The raids were carried out at Chottu Bhatt’s house at Chautala village and former Sarpanch Jagsir alias Jagga’s house in Takhatmal village.

According to NIA officials, as many as 100 live cartridges, 16 weapons and one lakh in cash were recovered from Jagsir’s house and 27 live cartridges and a wireless set were recovered from Bhatt’s house.

Both the gangsters were not present at home when the raids were carried out.

Chootu Bhatt has been booked in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other offences.