NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror-funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted multiple raids in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

The raids were conducted in connection with the cross-LoC trade and terror financing case that is being investigated by the agency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NIA spokesman said that searches were conducted at three locations in Baramulla and one location in Handwara.

“The case pertains to the generation of additional profits through cross-LoC trade mechanism between J&K and PoK and using funds so generated for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir,” NIA spokesman said in a statement.

The cross-LoC trade was started in the year 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla district and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district. The trade has been suspended since April 2019.

The NIA said the terror-financing case was registered in December 2016.

“During the searches conducted today, digital devices along with incriminating documents have been seized. Further investigation in the case continues,” the spokesman said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}