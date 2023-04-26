Non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists operating from Pakistan, PoK

With the home ministry’s directions to smash the ecosystem of terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, a special NIA court here on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against 23 active terrorists of Kishtwar, presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Upon request of the Jammu and Kashmir police, a special NIA court in Jammu issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists, who hail from Kishtwar district but are settled and operating from Pakistan and PoK,” said Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal.

They were identified as Manzoor Ahmed, alias Tahir Inqalabi, of Dwalher Singpura, Manzoor Ahmed of Zalla Chatroo, Ghulam Mohammad Gujjar of Titwan Gurinal Tehsil Chatroo, Nazir Ahmed, alias Shaheen, of Bag Pura Tehsil Chatroo, Shabir Ahmed, alias Junaid, of Seva Chatroo, Mohammad lqbal Rishi, alias Muzamil Ansari, of Deller Chatroo, Mohammad Amin Bhat, of Naryan Chingam, Jamal Din Naik, alias Mudasir, of Sewa Chatroo, Ghulam Hussain Sheikh, Sheikpoura Kuchal, Bashir Ahmed Raina of Arsgau-din Rana of Raina Mohalla Kuchaal, Gulzar Ahmed Javid of Rather Mohalla Kuchaal, Shabair Ahmed of Beighpura Singpura, Imtiyaz Ahmed of Abdul Razaq of Pehlgam Sigdi, Bashir Ahmed of Pehalgam Sigdi, Mohammad Shafi of Sherri, Ghulam Nabi Wani of Sherri Sigdi, Abdul Kareem. Mohidin Rather of Kwath Mughal Maidan, Gulabu of Rahalthal Mughal Maidan, Farooq Ahmed Ganie of Tellar Marwah, Mohammad Haneef Sheikh of Saterwagan Marwah, Mushtaq Ahmed of Abdul Aziz Wani of Sunder Dachhan, Mohammad Ifran Khanday of Lower Tander Dachhan and Mohammad Rafiq Khanday of Kursa Sunder Dachhan.

They all are presently residing in PoK and Pakistan.

The warrants have been issued in a case registered at the Chatroo polilce station under Sections 120-B and 121-A of the IPC and 13,18 and 39 of the UAPA.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said chief investigation officer Dy SP PC Vishal Sharma had approached the special NIA court for issuing non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists for their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in the Chenab valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging a war against the government of India with nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India,” he added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

A senior police officer said since all terrorists were based in Pakistan and PoK, non-bailable warrants was a legal procedure to declare them absconders and eventually seize their properties.

On March 2, the special NIA court had issues non-bailable warrants against 13 terrorists from Kishtwar, who were also based in Pakistan and PoK.

Recently, Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom had said 118 terrorists from Doda district were based in Pakistan and PoK.

