NIA court issues proclamation notice against KZF chief Neeta

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has issued a proclamation notice against Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) chief Ranjeet Singh Neeta.

The notice reads: “Ranjeet Singh Neeta, son of Darshan Singh, resident of Jammu, is absconding. He has been directed to appear before the NIA court in Mohali till September 14 or within 30 days from the date of publication of such proclamation.”

A transporter-turned-terrorist, Neeta’s name surfaced in a bomb explosion in the Jhelum Express near Ambala in December 1996 and explosions in two buses in Pathankot in April and June 1997.

Neeta is also involved in the bomb explosion in Shalimar Express in June 1998, explosion in Pooja Express near Pathankot in November 1999, killing 14 persons and causing injuries to 42 others, explosion in Sealdah Express in February 2000, in which five persons were killed and four were injured.

The explosion in Kailash Guest House, Paharganj, Delhi, in February 2000, in which eight persons were injured, is also said to be orchestrated by Neeta.