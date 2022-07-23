NIA declares ₹10L reward against Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh on Canada-based chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who is linked to a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar last year.
The declaration of reward on the wanted terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who hails from Bharsinghpur village in Phillaur area of Jalandhar, came nearly three weeks after the NIA filed a chargesheet against him and three others in connection with the attack on the priest.
“Nijjar is wanted by the NIA in a conspiracy case hatched by the KTF to kill a Hindu priest at Jalandhar. Nijjar is presently residing in Canada and is the Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF),” the federal agency said in a statement.
It said Nijjar is also promoting a secessionist and violent agenda of the banned pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in India. “NIA has declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh against Nijjar... Any information pertaining to the absconding accused leading to his arrest or apprehension, may be shared... the identity of the informer shall be kept secret,” the NIA said.
The agency shared telephone, WhatsApp and telegram numbers of its Delhi headquarters and Chandigarh branch office besides email addresses for people to give information about him.
On July 5, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against four persons including Nijjar in connection with a conspiracy to kill Hindu priest Kamaldeep Sharma by the KTF at Bhar Singh Pura village in Phillaur on January 31 last year. The NIA took over the case on October 8, 2021. The three others chargesheeted in the case are Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh alias “Sona”, who attacked the priest on the directions of Nijjar, and his associate Arshdeep Singh alias “Prabh”.
According to the NIA, the investigations have revealed the entire conspiracy was hatched by Arshdeep and Nijjar, both based in Canada, to disturb peace and disrupt the communal harmony in Punjab by killing a Hindu priest.
HT journalist Ram Parmar passes away
Hindustan Times journalist and the go-to man for stories in Palghar district, Ram Parmar, died on Thursday following a heart attack. Parmar, 58, had been hospitalised for gastroenteritis on Tuesday. Parmar who studied at the Military School in Nashik was an avid reader. It was his love for reading that led him to switch careers from working at his father's electric bulb-manufacturing unit to becoming a journalist.
Allahabad Museum soon to open “Digital Azad Gallery”
As a tribute to legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad who laid down Azad's life while fighting the British in Prayagraj on February 27, 1931, and whose 116th birth anniversary is set to be celebrated on Saturday, the Allahabad Museum has set up the first “Digital Azad Gallery” to preserve his memories. Set up for Rs 8 crore, the gallery would soon open for the people, informed Allahabad Museum officials.
Akal Takht jathedar calls for hoardings of Sikh prisoners outside all gurdwaras
The Akal Takht jathedar on Friday asked managements of all gurdwaras to install hoardings carrying images of Sikh prisoners, who are languishing in Indian jails even after completing their sentences, to push for their early release. Various Sikh organisations have been demanding the immediate release of these Sikh prisoners, who include 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and former Punjab CM Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana.
Amritsar encounter: Magisterial inquiry begins, police form three-member SIT
Two days after two gangsters were killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, the district administration initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Even Punjab Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the encounter. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural), Amritsar, Swapan Sharma confirmed about the formation of a three-member SIT to probe the shootout.
Western Ghats ESZ rules will hit economic interests: Karnataka government
The Karnataka government on Friday reiterated its stand to oppose the draft rules notified by the central government on the Western Ghats, saying that implementation of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) rules in the area will impact the state's economic interests. Parliamentary affairs and minor irrigation, Karnataka's minister for law, JC Madhuswamy was briefing the media after a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
