NIA files supplementary challan in Gurugram twin blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three accused in connection with the Gurugram twin blasts case, which occurred near the Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector 29 in December 2024. The fresh document, concerning the accused Vijay, Vinay, and Ajit Sehrawat, was presented in a special NIA court in Panchkula on Thursday. The trio, arrested on July 8, remains in custody. Sources indicate the supplementary chargesheet also includes a forensic report pertaining to the seized mobile phones of accused Ajit and Vinay. (File)

The NIA had previously filed a chargesheet on June 6 against five persons: Canada-based designated “terrorist” Goldy Brar, US-based Randeep Malik, Ankit Kumar (in custody), Bhawish (on bail), and Sachin Taliyan (on bail). Proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings are actively ongoing against Brar and Malik.

Notably, these individuals are also implicated by the Chandigarh Police in a separate twin blast case that occurred on November 26, 2024 in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

NIA had moved an application seeking extensions of judicial custody from 150 days 180 days in respect of accused namely Vijay, Vinay and Ajit. During its recent hearing in November, NIA’s special public prosecutor Rajan Malhotra submitted that the custodial interrogation of accused Vijay led to the arrest of Ram Dutt in the case on October 23. During further investigation of the case, Dutt disclosed certain facts concerning acts committed in association with Vijay and revealed names of several other individuals, including one Madhav, who is currently lodged in jail.

The application also mentioned that during the financial investigation of the case, name of a Malta-based financial institution providing payment services across the European Union—Dlocal—surfaced. The probe also suggests the accused and their associates were engaging in online betting and utilising a platform called Vikrant Exchange for transferring funds.

The NIA claims that Vijay, Vinay, and Ajit emerged as close associates of Randeep Malik. Malik, in close association with Canada-based designated “terrorist” Goldy Brar, is alleged to have recruited these individuals for the commission of terror activities in India.

According to the NIA, accused Vinay and Ajit, acting on the directions of Malik, travelled to Karnal to procure explosives. They then delivered one such explosive to accused Sachin Taliyan at Hisar, which Taliyan subsequently used in the December 2024 incident. On December 10, 2024, Vijay and Sachin reached the market in Sector-29, Gurugram, where Sachin threw two bombs at the clubs.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case is scheduled for its next hearing in the first week of January.