NIA initiates fresh interrogation of 6 accused in Pak-linked espionage case

{Investigators are probing the alleged transmission of live footage of important locations, including railway stations in Delhi and Sonipat, providing remote access to foreign operatives}

According to NIA officials, the fresh round of interrogation is aimed at uncovering the full extent of the alleged network, identifying Pakistani handlers and establishing the organisational links of the accused. (HT File)

National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigators on Friday initiated a fresh custodial interrogation of six accused arrested in a Pakistan-linked espionage and terror conspiracy case after a special court in Lucknow granted the agency five days of custody remand.

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The six accused including Pradeep, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Hritik Gangwar, Sane Ism alias Maqbool Pathan and Shivraj, were produced before the special judge (NIA)/additional sessions judge, Court No. 3, and the court allowed the agency to take them into custody from June 5 to June 10 for further questioning.

According to NIA officials, the fresh round of interrogation is aimed at uncovering the full extent of the alleged network, identifying Pakistani handlers and establishing the organisational links of the accused. Investigators are also seeking to gather additional evidence regarding the alleged transmission of sensitive information and logistical support provided to foreign-based operatives.

The agency alleged that the accused were acting at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers and had installed solar-powered live-streaming cameras at strategically important locations, including railway stations in Delhi and Sonepat, providing remote access to foreign operatives. The devices have since been recovered.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, the NIA also found evidence suggesting that Indian SIM cards were activated and allegedly supplied to Pakistani contacts after OTP verification. Investigators suspect that several SIM cards were clandestinely sent to Dubai concealed inside footwear through courier channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, the NIA also found evidence suggesting that Indian SIM cards were activated and allegedly supplied to Pakistani contacts after OTP verification. Investigators suspect that several SIM cards were clandestinely sent to Dubai concealed inside footwear through courier channels. {{/usCountry}}

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The agency further alleges that the accused used an application identified as “GST Main Camera” to capture photographs and videos of military establishments and other strategically sensitive locations before transmitting the material abroad.

Special public prosecutor KK Sharma informed the court that custodial interrogation was necessary to establish the role of each accused, trace foreign links and recover further evidence relating to the alleged anti-national conspiracy.

The case was initially registered at Kaushambi police station in Ghaziabad as FIR No. 76/2026 in April earlier this year under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Official Secrets Act. After UAPA provisions were invoked and the matter acquired national security dimensions, the Union ministry of home affairs transferred the investigation to the NIA, which re-registered the case later in April this year.

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While granting the remand, the court directed the NIA to ensure the accused undergo medical examinations before and after custody, maintain their safety and refrain from using any physical or mental coercion during questioning. The court observed that further custodial interrogation was necessary for an effective investigation and that the statutory period for completing the probe had not yet expired.