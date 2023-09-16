NIA questions PAU student, seize his phone, laptop

The officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned a student at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for two hours on Friday morning, a varsity official privy to the development said.

An official from PAU on the condition of anonymity stated that the NIA team reached PAU on Friday morning around 5.30am and questioned the student till 7.30am and left with a mobile phone and laptop. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The student was questioned in the presence of university officials, including the hostel warden and director student welfare, at a hostel in the varsity campus. The NIA seized his mobile phone and laptop for scanning and left.

The officials have not disclosed about the matter regarding which the student was questioned. The questioning continued for two hours and the NIA officials did not allow any student to come inside the hostel during the questioning.

The student who was questioned is from West Bengal.

