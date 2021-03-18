Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Night curfew from 9pm in Punjab districts amid rising Covid cases
chandigarh news

Night curfew from 9pm in Punjab districts amid rising Covid cases

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh says more restrictions over next two days, terms situation dangerous in state
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh interacting with mediapersons and district administration officials through video conferencing in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Punjab, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced that from Thursday night, curfew will begin at 9pm instead of 11pm in the eight districts where it has been imposed.

Addressing mediapersons and the district administration officials through video-conferencing, Capt Amarinder Singh said: “More restrictions will be imposed over the next two days in consultation with experts. The Covid-19 situation is dangerous in the state. I am going to be tough.”

From Thursday, eight of the state’s 22 districts will be under night curfew from 9pm to 5am. They are Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

Punjab has highest Covid case fatality rate

With more than 200 deaths over the past week, the focus is back on the case fatality rate (CFR) or death rate of Punjab, which is the highest in the country, as 20-25% of the country’s total virus-related deaths are coming from the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HP’s legacy resolution scheme helps recover 318-cr arrears

Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur appointed All India Jat Mahasabha’s state women wing chief

Punjab logs 2,000 daily cases after nearly 6 months

4 shooters arrested with arms, ammunition in SBS Nagar

The situation is getting critical by the day with the state contributing 100 deaths in the last three days, 35 on Wednesday, 38 on Tuesday, and 27 on Monday.

According to the state health authorities, Punjab has contributed maximum deaths in the country after Maharashtra in recent days. The state’s case fatality rate of 3.1% is more than double the national figure of 1.4%.

Maharashtra and Sikkim stand below Punjab when it comes to CFR at 2.2%.

Punjab’s high CFR had cropped up during chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP