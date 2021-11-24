Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nights in Chandigarh turn colder; brace for more temperature drop, says IMD

Night temperature in Chandigarh touched season’s new low on Tuesday by taking a nearly 2-degree plunge from Monday’s 11.6 degrees Celsius to settling at 9.8 degrees C
Before Tuesday 9.8 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh had gone down to 9.9 degrees on November 16. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Minimum temperature in the city touched this season’s new low on Tuesday by taking a nearly 2-degree plunge from Monday’s 11.6 degrees Celsius to settling at 9.8 degrees C. The mercury is expected to drop further according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Before this, minimum temperature had gone down to 9.9 degrees on November 16. The lowest temperature for November last year was 8.7 degrees C, recorded on the 29th day of the month. IMD officials said minimum temperature will continue reducing by 1-2 degrees every week as December approaches.

Maximum temperature also dropped down from 26.6 degrees on Monday to 26.1 degrees on Tuesday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 27 degrees C while minimum temperature is expected to hover around 11 degrees C, IMD officials said.

