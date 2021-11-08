Nights to get colder in Chandigarh

With dry weather likely in the region over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that night temperature will start dropping in Chandigarh.

“The drop will not be noticeable on a daily basis, but can be assessed seeing the weekly data. Usually, western disturbances make the night temperature increase, but there is none expected in the coming days,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

However, on Sunday, minimum temperature saw an uptick to 13.1°C from Saturday’s from 12.4°C. Even maximum temperature went up from 28.3°C on Saturday to 29°C on Sunday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 28-29°C while minimum temperature will remain around 13°C.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index has improved after Diwali. It stayed in the satisfactory bracket (between 50-100) at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 25 and in the moderate bracket (between 100-200) at the CAAQMS in Sector 22 on Sunday. On Diwali night, the AQI had breached the 400 mark, becoming severe, at both monitoring stations.