Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nikita Khattar is the 2nd DCP of Panchkula

Nikita Khattar is the 2nd DCP of Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 06, 2023 12:02 PM IST

The 2018 batch IPS officer has been entrusted with supervision of security, law and order, traffic and all three crime branches ---crime branch 19, 26 and CID

Nikita Khattar has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Panchkula. With this, Panchkula now have two DCPs just on lines of Chandigarh.

HT Image

The 2018 batch IPS officer has been entrusted with supervision of security, law and order, traffic and all three crime branches ---crime branch 19, 26 and CID. Apart from this, she would be supervising working of police lines and cyber crime Panchkula police station.

DCP Panchkula Sumer Pratap Singh would supervise the working of police headquarters, EOW and all the police stations of the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cid cyber crime dcp deputy commissioner of police eow panchkula police headquarters security traffic
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP