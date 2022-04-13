Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration

Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Administration is considered one of the top three positions in the Punjab Police after the director general of police and state intelligence chief.

According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma, IG, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.

BK Uppal has been been transferred as special DGP investigation, Lokpal, against the vacant post, whereas Gupreet Kaur Deo, ADGP, administration, has been posted as ADGP, community affairs division and women affairs, relieving V Neerja from the additional charge.

ADGP, Powercom, Jitendra Kumar Jain has been posted as ADGP, PSPCL, whereas SK Aasthana, who was available for posting ever since he refused to register an FIR against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in December last year as the Bureau of Investigation head, has now been posted as ADGP, policy and rules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praveen Kumar Sinha, awaiting posting after his transfer from as ADGP, prisons, has been posted as ADGP, Punjab Human Rights Commission.

7 more DCs transferred

The government on Tuesday transferred seven more deputy commissioners (DCs) in the state with immediate effect.

Surabhi Malik, special secretary, local government, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, in place of Varinder Kumar Sharma. Vineet Kumar, special secretary, agriculture, is the new DC, Muktsar, according to government orders. He replaces Gurpreet Singh Khaira.

Vishesh Sarangal, DC, SBS Nagar, goes to Kapurthala as such in place of Deepti Uppal.

Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, secretary, Punjab State Information Commission, has been posted as DC, SBS Nagar.

Parneet Shergill, managing director, PRTC, is the new DC, Fatehgarh Sahib, in place of Poonamdip Kaur, whereas Amrit Singh, chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority, has replaced Girish Dayalan in Ferozepur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moneesh Kumar, additional secretary, defence services welfare, has been posted as DC, Tarn Taran, against a vacant post. The posting orders of Varinder Kumar Sharma, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Girish Dayalan, Deepti Uppal and Poonamdip Kaur will be issued later.