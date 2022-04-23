Nine more down with Covid in Ludhiana

Nine more people tested positive for Covid on Friday, the highest single-day spike since March 2.

This is the third time this week that the district has registered an increase in Covid cases. While six cases were reported on April 18, eight cases were registered the next day.

The new cases have taken the district’s Covid count to 1,09,836, of which 1,07,526 people have recovered, while 2,280 have succumbed. The tally of active cases stands at 30, of which 29 patients are under home isolation, while one patient is undergoing treatment at a private facility.