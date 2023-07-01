9 booked for barging into resto-bar, creating ruckus

Nine people have been booked after they reportedly barged into a resto-bar in an inebriated condition and created a ruckus there. They attempted a murder bid on the security staff of the bar after being pushed out by bouncers from a party.

An injured security guard of the resto-bar undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

After the PCR motorcycle squad reached the spot, the accused escaped leaving their vehicle on the spot.

The division number 5 police lodged an FIR against Adarsh of New Vijay Nagar, Abhinav, Himanshu, Mani and Major. Four of their aides are yet to be identified. The police confiscated their Mahindra Bolero and found a sticker of ‘anti-crime staff’ on it. The entire incident was captured on the CCTVs installed outside the resto-bar.

The security staff stated that the accused had also tried to kidnap one of their colleagues by pushing him in the car. The injured have been identified as Kulwidner Singh of village Jangpur, Lovepreet Singh of village Shehzad and Karamvir Singh of village Jangpur. The condition of Lovepreet Singh is stated to be serious. He has been admitted to a private neuro hospital.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Kulwinder Singh, a security staff. Kulwinder Singh stated that he along with Lovepreet Singh and Karamvir Singh was deputed outside the resto-bar, when the accused turned up there. The accused who were reportedly in an inebriated condition tried to enter the bar. As a private party was on, they tried to stop them, but to no avail. The accused started creating ruckus in the bar following which the bouncers pushed them out.

Kulwinder stated that the accused brought baseball bats and iron rods from their vehicles parked outside the bar and attacked them. Meanwhile, someone informed the police. After the PCR motorcycle squad reached there, the accused escaped from the spot leaving their Mahindra Bolero at the spot.

ASI Iqbal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The ASI added that the sticker pasted on the windshield of the vehicle of the accused appeared fake.

