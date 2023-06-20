19 injured as bus falls into canal in J&K’s Samba

At least nineteen migrant labourers including women and children were injured when a bus, were travelling in, skidded off the road and plunged into a canal in Samba district late on Monday evening, said officials.

The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus. (Representational Photo)

The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus, they said. Locals and police men rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Ghagwal trauma centre from where four of them were referred to to government medical college in Jammu.

The injured were being ferried to Kashmir where they had to be employed at a brick kiln, said officials. They hailed from Chattisgarh.