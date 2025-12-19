Niqab row: PDP lashes out at Omar for ‘targeting’ Mehbooba

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lashed out at chief minister Omar Abdullah for targeting PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti instead of questioning Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over his pulling down of the “niqab” of a Muslim woman doctor in Kumar’s home state. Omar on Wednesday while criticising Nitish for the niqab issue had also targeted Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly making a woman pull down her burkha during an election years back. (PTI File)

PDP women workers held a protest in the central district of Budgam condemning Nitish Kumar for his ‘shameful conduct’ and also criticised Omar and BJP leader Altaf Thakur for not defending the Muslim women’s rights.

“Disrespecting a woman’s dignity is inexcusable. We demand accountability and an unconditional public apology from Kumar. Such behaviour cannot be normalised or ignored,” the protesters said.

Nitish was distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors when he suddenly pulled down a woman doctor’s niqab covering half of her face.

Tabbasum Khan, district PDP president, Budgam, said that not all Muslim women wear a “pardah” but whosoever does it should have every right to do so.

Khan said that Omar and Altaf Thakur, instead of lashing out at Nitish Kumar, directed their criticism at the women of J&K.

“If anyone is not observing hijab, we can’t force her. Altaf Thakur’s statement was against humanity,” she said.

Omar on Wednesday while criticising Nitish for the niqab issue had also targeted Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly making a woman pull down her burkha during an election years back.

PDP leader and MLA Pulwama Waheed Para also lashed out at Omar. “Not surprised to see Omar attacking Mehbooba instead of questioning Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the hijab issue. From EVMs to hijab, Omar consistently shields the NDA and BJP allies. You took votes in the name of fighting the BJP, only to now attack Kashmir’s own leaders,” he said.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said: “Nitish humiliates a Muslim woman in public & Omar responds by attacking Mehbooba. This is his complicity. Playing saviour to his Delhi masters, one he mocks his own mandate and tells Indian Muslims to accept second class citizenship”.

Lone criticises Omar for praising BJP govt

Peoples Conference president and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Omar, charging him of surrendering before the BJP-led central government and deceiving the people of Kashmir.

Reacting to Abdullah’s remarks in an interview praising the BJP-led government for releasing funds beyond the allocated budget, Lone expressed disbelief at what he called a complete reversal by a politician who built his election campaign by branding opponents as BJP agents. He questioned how such rhetoric had suddenly given way to public gratitude.

“I can’t believe it. Isn’t it the same CM who won an entire election by branding everybody as an agent of BJP. Those pejoratives he used,” Lone said.

He also flagged what he termed a glaring contradiction, noting that the same CM who regularly berated the lieutenant governor now avoids mentioning that LG is appointed by the Prime Minister.