NIT Kurukshetra student found hanging in hostel room; suicide suspected

A 22-year-old student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at hostel number 8, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday. The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, they added. This is the third-such unnatural death at the institute in three months and the second in the last eight days.

Notably, this is the second such incident at the same hostel in NIT. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to police, the deceased was a third-year B Tech student in the civil engineering department, and a resident of Sherpura village in Sirsa district.

Assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said the deceased had contacted a friend between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, asking him to visit his room later in the night, and said the door would be open. However, when the friend arrived around 11.15 pm, he found the door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response.

Growing suspicious, the friend alerted students in a nearby room. Upon peering through an open rear window, they discovered the deceased hanging from the ceiling fan. The police and institute authorities were immediately informed.

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{{^usCountry}} Vinod Kumar said the room was subsequently opened, and the deceased student was brought down. His post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. The body was later handed over to his parents, who reached the campus early morning. The officer said no suicide note has been recovered from the room so far, and investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinod Kumar said the room was subsequently opened, and the deceased student was brought down. His post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. The body was later handed over to his parents, who reached the campus early morning. The officer said no suicide note has been recovered from the room so far, and investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, this is the second such incident at the same hostel in NIT. On April 1, another 22-year-old student, a native of Nuh district, had also died by suicide in the same hostel. Earlier, a 19-year-old Telangana student also died by hanging from a ceiling fan at the campus in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, this is the second such incident at the same hostel in NIT. On April 1, another 22-year-old student, a native of Nuh district, had also died by suicide in the same hostel. Earlier, a 19-year-old Telangana student also died by hanging from a ceiling fan at the campus in February. {{/usCountry}}

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