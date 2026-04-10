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NIT Kurukshetra student found hanging in hostel room; suicide suspected

According to police, the deceased was a third-year B Tech student in the civil engineering department, and a resident of Sherpura village in Sirsa district

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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A 22-year-old student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at hostel number 8, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday. The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, they added. This is the third-such unnatural death at the institute in three months and the second in the last eight days.

Notably, this is the second such incident at the same hostel in NIT. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the deceased was a third-year B Tech student in the civil engineering department, and a resident of Sherpura village in Sirsa district.

Assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said the deceased had contacted a friend between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, asking him to visit his room later in the night, and said the door would be open. However, when the friend arrived around 11.15 pm, he found the door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response.

Growing suspicious, the friend alerted students in a nearby room. Upon peering through an open rear window, they discovered the deceased hanging from the ceiling fan. The police and institute authorities were immediately informed.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NIT Kurukshetra student found hanging in hostel room; suicide suspected
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NIT Kurukshetra student found hanging in hostel room; suicide suspected
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