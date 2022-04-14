NITI Aayog grant: Solar panels for 31 govt schools, soil testing lab for farmers in Moga

: Thirty one government primary schools in rural areas of Moga will soon have solar power systems installed in their campuses and a soil testing lab along with a plant clinic will be set up for the assistance of farmers from the ₹6 crore funds granted by NITI Ayog for the development of the district.

An amount of ₹6 crores has been sanctioned by the NITI Aayog for improving education, health, agriculture and animal husbandry facilities in Moga under the aspirational district program.

As per information, ₹3.75 crores will be used to install solar systems in 31 government primary schools in rural areas of Moga.

A soil testing lab and plant clinic will be developed in the district at a cost of ₹1.30 crores to provide better assistance to the farmers. ₹22 lakhs will be granted to the animal husbandry department for the purchase of a serum analyser for veterinary polyclinic and a van for the movement of the vaccine. ₹21 lakhs will be used for the purchase of machines for the health department.

Deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh, presiding over the meeting of the special purpose vehicle committee of Moga, said that the district administration had earlier demanded ₹5.99 crores for eight different development works, including infrastructure development of the education and health sector, which has been accepted by the NITI Aayog.

“In the past also, NITI Aayog had granted an amount of ₹3 crores to Moga out of which ₹2.66 crores were spent on buying balers with rakes. These balers are proving to be very helpful to the farmers in the proper management of crop residues. All the officials have been asked to give proposals for utilisation of remaining ₹39 lakhs as well,” he said.