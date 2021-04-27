Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No ambulance, two Ludhiana families forced to ferry the dead in auto-rickshaw, cart
chandigarh news

No ambulance, two Ludhiana families forced to ferry the dead in auto-rickshaw, cart

As the videos of bodies being transported without following due protocols were circulated on social media platforms, the district administration intervened and announced to form a committee for making necessary arrangements to cremate bodies of Covid victims
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Family members of a Covid-19 victim taking the body to the cremation ground in an auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Two families in Ludhiana were forced to take bodies of corona victims for cremation in auto-rickshaw and cart in the absence of ambulance services.

As the videos of bodies being transported without following due protocols were circulated on social media platforms, the district administration intervened and announced to form a committee for making necessary arrangements to cremate bodies of Covid victims.

Bhagwan Shah, 67, had succumbed to virus on Sunday evening at the civil hospital. On Monday, when his family reached the mortuary to take the body for cremation, no ambulance was available. His wife claimed that private ambulance operators were demanding 3,500 for ferrying the body to cremation ground in Dholewal.

She said as she couldn’t afford a private ambulance, they hired an auto-rickshaw for the purpose in 150. She claimed that she was not aware of the protocols for cremating the Covid victims.

Kin of another patient, 60-year-old Kanta Rani of Focal Point, took her body on a cart. Her son also claimed that no government ambulance was available and a private operator was demanding a hefty amount.

According to Covid protocols, employees or volunteers wearing PPE kits are supposed to ferry the bodies to cremation grounds in ambulance.

Taking note of the incident, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Sukhjivan Kakkar said he will personally investigate the matter and would take action.

Dr Amarjit Kaur, senior medical officer, civil hospital, said the families were mounting pressure on hospital employees to hand over the bodies to them. “However, the bodies of Covid victims cannot be released to families in such a way,” she said, adding that she will inquire into the matter and take action.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has set up a committee for ensuring necessary arrangements in the crematoriums and graveyards for cremating, burying bodies of those succumbing to Covid-19 in the district. He added that the committee can also engage NGOs for ensuring proper arrangements as per rituals.

Two families in Ludhiana were forced to take bodies of corona victims for cremation in auto-rickshaw and cart in the absence of ambulance services.

As the videos of bodies being transported without following due protocols were circulated on social media platforms, the district administration intervened and announced to form a committee for making necessary arrangements to cremate bodies of Covid victims.

Bhagwan Shah, 67, had succumbed to virus on Sunday evening at the civil hospital. On Monday, when his family reached the mortuary to take the body for cremation, no ambulance was available. His wife claimed that private ambulance operators were demanding 3,500 for ferrying the body to cremation ground in Dholewal.

She said as she couldn’t afford a private ambulance, they hired an auto-rickshaw for the purpose in 150. She claimed that she was not aware of the protocols for cremating the Covid victims.

Kin of another patient, 60-year-old Kanta Rani of Focal Point, took her body on a cart. Her son also claimed that no government ambulance was available and a private operator was demanding a hefty amount.

According to Covid protocols, employees or volunteers wearing PPE kits are supposed to ferry the bodies to cremation grounds in ambulance.

Taking note of the incident, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Sukhjivan Kakkar said he will personally investigate the matter and would take action.

Dr Amarjit Kaur, senior medical officer, civil hospital, said the families were mounting pressure on hospital employees to hand over the bodies to them. “However, the bodies of Covid victims cannot be released to families in such a way,” she said, adding that she will inquire into the matter and take action.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has set up a committee for ensuring necessary arrangements in the crematoriums and graveyards for cremating, burying bodies of those succumbing to Covid-19 in the district. He added that the committee can also engage NGOs for ensuring proper arrangements as per rituals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP