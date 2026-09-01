No bail in terror case: NIA court cites risk to witnesses

A special NIA court presided over by judge Prem Sagar has rejected the bail application of Tanvir Ahmed Malik, an operative of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, in connection with a 2019 weapons-snatching case in Kishtwar district. The court ruled that trial delays do not constitute sufficient grounds for granting bail in grave terror cases, particularly when there is a strong likelihood of the accused influencing witnesses.

Investigating agencies identified terrorists Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani, and Zahid Hussain as the primary perpetrators of the snatching. Malik, a resident of Tantna in Doda district, operated as an overground worker for the outfit.

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The case dates back to March 8, 2019, when terrorists stormed the rented accommodation of head constable Daleep Singh, escort in-charge for then Kishtwar deputy commissioner Angrez Singh Rana, at Asrarabad. At gunpoint, the attackers snatched an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and 90 cartridges. Police initially registered FIR 31/2019 under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, citing an attempt to revive terrorism in Kishtwar and threaten national sovereignty. The probe was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

Investigating agencies identified terrorists Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani, and Zahid Hussain as the primary perpetrators of the snatching. Malik, a resident of Tantna in Doda district, operated as an overground worker for the outfit. Between June 2019 and January 2020, he provided food, shelter, and logistical support to Wani and fellow terrorist Tahir Ahmed Bhat at his house until Wani was neutralised in an encounter on January 15, 2020.

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{{^usCountry}} In its order, the court noted that 30 of the 101 prosecution witnesses have already been examined, concluding that the trial is actively progressing and the severity of the charges warrants continued custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its order, the court noted that 30 of the 101 prosecution witnesses have already been examined, concluding that the trial is actively progressing and the severity of the charges warrants continued custody. {{/usCountry}}

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