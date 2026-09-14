No ban on food distribution at dargahs, says J&K Waqf Board

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi on Sunday clarified that there was no ban on food distribution at dargahs across the Valley but only a prohibition on littering the premises.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board said devotees were being urged to maintain cleanliness and hygiene while distributing food and other items.

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Andrabi, during a visit to a shrine in central Kashmir on Saturday, had criticised devotees for distributing ‘Tehri’ and littering the premises, saying that there would be a ban on bird feeding and distribution of food items in these religious places. Tehri is a turmeric-coloured rice prepared by Kashmiri Muslims on various religious occasions.

However, her statement triggered a backlash, prompting the waqf board to issue a clarification on Sunday. The board said devotees were being urged to maintain cleanliness and hygiene while distributing food and other items.

“Food distribution is a valued tradition and is not prohibited. However, littering, throwing food waste and creating unhygienic conditions at sacred places will not be tolerated. Distribute with faith. Dispose responsibly. Keep our Khankahs clean, peaceful and dignified,” it said.

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{{^usCountry}} Andrabi said that the message was aimed at making dargahs cleaner. “Tehri is our culture, our faith, and this has continued for thousands of years and will continue till doomsday. We have grown old eating Tehri. There is no ban,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andrabi said that the message was aimed at making dargahs cleaner. “Tehri is our culture, our faith, and this has continued for thousands of years and will continue till doomsday. We have grown old eating Tehri. There is no ban,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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