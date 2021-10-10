Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No big-fat wedding, Punjab CM Channi’s son to tie the knot in a low-key ceremony today
chandigarh news

No big-fat wedding, Punjab CM Channi’s son to tie the knot in a low-key ceremony today

Punjab cabinet ministers and other politicians are invited for post-marriage lunch and reception a day later at a marriage palace in Mohali district’s Kharar
Gurdwara Sacha Dhan at Phase 3, Mohali, the venue of the wedding ceremony of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s elder son.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 01:25 AM IST
By Vishal Rambani, Rupnagar

Even as Punjab is known for its famed big-fat marriages, the wedding ceremony of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s elder son Navjit Singh on Sunday will be a low-key affair.

Navjit will tie the knot with Simrandheer Kaur, an engineering graduate from Amlala village near Dera Bassi in Mohali district.

The marriage will take place as per Sikh rituals at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan at Phase 3, Mohali. “Only Close relatives have been invited for the marriage which was fixed much before he (Channi) was elevated as chief minister. After taking charge as CM, he didn’t change anything regarding his son’s marriage,” said a family member.

Earlier, the marriage rituals were to be performed at a gurdwara in Phase 8, Mohali, but it was changed to the Phase 3 gurdwara, which has space to accommodate a larger gathering. There will be no special decoration in the shrine. He personally visited the gurdwara on Tuesday to request the management for permission for the ceremony.

RELATED STORIES

Since Channi had printed wedding invitation cards before his elevation, his designation is mentioned as that of a Punjab cabinet minister. But with the change of venue, another leaf was added to the card, highlighting the new venue and describing Channi as CM.

Though Channi has invited some central leaders and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, Punjab Police officials said there was no confirmation of anyone visiting the marriage venue. Punjab cabinet ministers and other politicians are invited for post-marriage lunch and reception on Monday at a marriage palace in Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

A sangeet party was held on Saturday evening for which some cabinet ministers and family members were invited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Harsimrat for SC-monitored probe into Lakhimpuri deaths

Hooda to launch Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme from Karnal

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmer groups announce ‘antim ardas’ in Tikunia on October 12

Carjackers shoot 30-year-old Tarn Taran man dead in Amritsar
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP