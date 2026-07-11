No compromised leader: Channi camp digs in heels against Warring

In showdown, 12 sitting MLAs and 90 leaders demand Punjab Congress chief’s removal during meeting with AICC state in-charge Bhupesh Baghel

Congress MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with other party leaders, during a meeting with Punjab AICC general secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI)

Chandigarh

The leadership tussle in the Punjab Congress escalated into an open revolt on Saturday. The faction led by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi dug in its heels, demanding the immediate removal of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At least 12 sitting MLAs threw their weight behind the demand during a meeting with AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel. The five-day visit by Baghel to bridge the internal rift ended inconclusively, as the detractors stuck to their guns.

The internal rift was triggered by the high command’s July 1 organisational overhaul of the Punjab unit ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Under the revamp, Raja Warring was retained as PPCC chief, while Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were appointed to head parallel party committees. However, the compromise backfired as the Channi camp rejected the arrangement, immediately launching a rebel campaign to demand a complete change in the state leadership.

Saturday’s meeting, hosted at the Chandigarh residence of senior Congress leader Rana Gurjeet Singh, saw the participation of over 90 leaders, including former ministers, present and former MLAs, and district chiefs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Leader of opposition and senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was invited by Rana Gurjeet, and former deputy chief minister OP Singh were also present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leader of opposition and senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was invited by Rana Gurjeet, and former deputy chief minister OP Singh were also present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Warring was absent — a non-negotiable condition set by the rival camp.

Demand for change

A majority of the leaders who spoke strongly opposed Warring’s continuation as the state unit chief, said a Congress member who attended the meeting. At least 12 sitting MLAs backed the demand for a leadership change, providing Baghel with specific instances of how Warring had allegedly created divisions within the party and marginalised senior cadres across districts.

Following the meeting, the Channi-aligned group made it clear they would not back down, announcing a decision to boycott all party programmes called by Warring.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Flanked by Channi, Gurdaspur MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa sent a direct message to the party’s central leadership.

“We don’t need a compromised president. Sometimes, decisions of the high command have to be changed for the betterment of the party,” Randhawa said. “Our demand is clear. We want a Congress government in Punjab and want to take on the AAP government over law and order and corruption. For this, the party needs unity, but it also needs leaders who can speak boldly and decisively,” he said.

In tight spot

Baghel, however, attempted to downplay the brewing rebellion, describing the gathering as “merely an informal lunch invite.” Speaking to reporters, he claimed that no leader had openly objected to the high command’s decisions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I spoke to all my colleagues and heard their views. No one has any objection to the high command’s decision and everyone is with it,” Baghel said, denying Warring’s removal was even discussed. “Some issues were raised and I have assured them that I will protect everyone’s interest. No deserving leader will be ignored merely because they don’t enjoy the backing of a senior leader,” he said.

Baghel’s public damage control stood in contrast to the defiant tone of the Channi camp. Leaders who attended the meeting confirmed that an “unambiguous message” was delivered: Warring’s continuation as PPCC chief is unacceptable to a massive section of the state leadership ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

“The ball is now in the high command’s court,” said a senior Congress leader and added: “We have clearly conveyed the sentiments of party leaders and workers. There is no question of going back.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reacting to Randhawa’s “compromised leader” remark, Warring told reporters: “Who is compromised? Has Randhawa ji taken any names? If not, why are you people pointing it at me?”At the same time, Warring said Randhawa and he have been working together for the past nearly five years and if any of them was compromised, they could not have stayed together then.

The show of strength leaves the Congress high command in a spot, arriving just days after Baghel had firmly ruled out a leadership change, stating that appointing a state president was not “gudda-guddi ka khel (child’s play).”