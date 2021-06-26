Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No Covid death for 2nd consecutive day in Ludhiana, 43 more test +ve
No Covid death for 2nd consecutive day in Ludhiana, 43 more test +ve

The district’s case count now stands at 86,824, of which 84,304 patients have recovered, 2,080 have succumbed and 440 cases are active
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Women disregarding a government advisory on the use of face masks in public places to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus as they wait for a doctor amid the strike at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

No new Covid-induced deaths were reported for the second consecutive day in the district, while 43 people tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The district’s case count now stands at 86,824, of which 84,304 patients have recovered, 2,080 have succumbed and 440 cases are active. Six patients are on ventilator support in the district.

Active cases in the district remained below the 500-mark for the third consecutive day. The last time the active cases had been below the 500-mark was February 24, when the health department had reported 495 active cases.

The fresh cases include 13 patients with influenza-like symptoms and 10 patients from outpatient departments. The recovery rate has touched 97.10%, while the death rate has dropped to 2.4%.

One black fungus case detected

One more person was diagnosed with black fungus in the district on Friday. So far, 139 cases of the fungal infection have been detected in the district, of which 33 are active. Eight people have succumbed to the deadly disease so far.

