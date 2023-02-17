No firing on any individual took place in Srinagar: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday denied claims of a revenue department official being the target of the ‘militant attack’ at Qamarwari.

“It is clarified that no incident of firing on any individual took place anywhere in Srinagar. A sound was heard after which a search operation was launched, which is a routine affair under suspicious circumstances. Some media houses are quoting an unverified mischievous claim on Telegram channel wherein name of one revenue department official was mentioned,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

It added that during in-depth investigation into the incident, it came to the fore that neither any person with such name works in the revenue department nor any such firing incident has taken place.

“Investigation in the case is in full swing and miscreants involved in creating panic in Qamarwari area will soon be caught,” the statement said.

On Thursday, the police had said that few gunshots were heard in Qamarwari area and then a search and cordon operation was launched there. However, some media outlets reported that a revenue department official was attacked, a claim which has been denied by the police.

Earlier this month, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, had reportedly threatened bulldozer owners, drivers and officials of the revenue department, who were at the forefront of the eviction exercise in J&K.

The TRF claimed that the drive was a part of “establishing illegal settlements” in Kashmir. “When the properties of Resistance Lovers were being destroyed, you were watching as mute spectators but Resistance Fighters will fight for your cause for the sake of Allah,” read a TRF statement floated on social media platforms.

The police said that revenue department officials were being provided adequate protection.