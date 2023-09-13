No govt celebrations in December to mark martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s younger sons: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann laid the stone of the Saragarhi memorial to honour the martyrdom of 21 brave Sikh warriors in the historic Battle of Saragarhi, in Ferozepur on Tuesday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann laying the stone of the Saragarhi memorial in Ferozepur on Tuesday. (HT photo)

A state-level event to mark the 126th anniversary of the battle was orgainsed here. Mann assured that there would be no financial constraints on this architectural marvel and affirmed that it would be completed within six months. He emphasised how the valour and sacrifice of Saragarhi warriors would forever inspire future generations to serve their country selflessly.

Reflecting on the supreme sacrifice of these 21 valiant soldiers, Mann described it as an unparalleled saga of bravery and heroism. He noted that the battle’s significance transcends world history, with the 36 Sikhs stationed near Samana ridge demonstrating extraordinary valour against 10,000 Afghan attackers on September 12, 1897.

Mann sternly warned against any corruption during the construction process. He also announced ambitious plans to transform Ferozepur district into a tourism hub, highlighting the Saragarhi memorial and Hussainiwala memorial, where Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev and Shaheed Rajguru were cremated.

The chief minister said Punjab’s villages bear the imprints of these heroes, emphasizing the profound impact of great Gurus, saints, seers, martyrs, and poets on every inch of this sacred land.

Mann announced there would be no government celebrations in future in December, the month during which the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh were martyred during Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s rule. He said the month of December, during which the “sahibzadas and Mata Gujri ji were martyred, is the month of mourning for entire humanity”