No let-up in biting cold in Kashmir, Shopian shivers at -7.8 degree Celsius

As the cold wave continues, Shopian reeled under intense cold as night temperature dropped to -7.8 degree Celsius. Srinagar also witnessed another cold night with night temperature recorded at -4.5 degree Celsius. Vegetable sellers row their boats at a floating wholesale market on Dal Lake during a cold day as Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI)

MeT office has predicted cold wave to continue for couple of more days and light snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir by the end of this week.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that there was a slight improvement in Srinagar’s temperature as it recorded a minimum temperature of -4.5 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, as against previous night’s -5. 3 degree Celsius.

On December 10, the city had witnessed a low of -5.4 degree Celsius, the lowest temp of the season so far this winter. However, the day temperature was recorded at 6.5 degree Celsius. Shopian in South Kashmir was the coldest place in Kashmir as night temperature dropped to -7.8 degree Celsius followed by tourist resort of Sonmarg where night temperature dropped to -7.7 degree Celsius. Tourist resort Pahalgam recorded -5.8 degree Celsius.

MeT office said thar for next four days the Valley could witness generally cloudy weather with light snow over few higher reaches. “From December 23 to 26, the weather in Kashmir will be dry and from December 27 and 28 the weather will be generally cloudy with light snow over few higher reaches towards 27th late evening/night to 28th morning.”

Light snowfall likely in higher reaches

Shimla Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions most likely to continue over some parts of lower hills, plains of Himachal Pradesh during next seven days.

As per MeT prediction light snowfall is likely at isolated places over Lahaul- Spiti and higher reaches of Kinnaur, Chamba and Kullu districts till December 19 morning and mainly dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of the state during next 7 days.

MeT department has predicted cold wave to severe Cold wave conditions most likely at a few places over Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi districts and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Chamba and Kangra districts during next 7 days.

Ground frost conditions very likely at isolated places over Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Chamba districts mainly from late night to morning hours during next five days