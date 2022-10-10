No let-up in stubble burning cases, 711 recorded in Punjab so far

Despite the state government’s numerous efforts at curbing stubble burning, as many as 711 farm fires have been recorded in the state so far, of which 166 came on Sunday alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of now, Amritsar, with 454 cases, tops the chart. It is followed by Tarn Taran with 130 cases.

As per experts, the figures will only go up in the coming days. So far no case of farm fire has been reported from Bathinda, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Rupnagar.

Amid this, farmers’ union leaders have come out in support of those burning paddy residue.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal has said that until a decade ago, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in its annual book on “package and practices”, used to recommend setting the fields on fire.

“Now, farmers have adapted to the old-fashioned way of farming and it will take time to adopt the new method of stubble management.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Mahesh Kumar Narang, head of the department of farm machinery and power engineering, PAU, however refuted Rajewal’s claims and said that the university has never recommended setting paddy residue on fire in any of its publications.

Harmeet Singh Kadian of BKU Kadian said that both the Centre and the state governments have backtracked from its promise of providing cash incentives for stubble management to small and marginal farmers. The union will protest any police action taken against farmers.

“Due to inclement weather, the harvesting of crops has been postponed. Now, farmers are left with little window to prepare the field for the rabi crop.”

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman Adarsh Pal Vig said Ludhiana, Moga, Patiala, Bathinda and Ferozepur are among the most notorious districts, according to figures of the year 2020 and 2021. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur was the worst-offender in 2020 with 9,705 cases, while in 2021, it had 8006 cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}