No new Covid case in Mohali, Panchkula; 2 test positive in Chandigarh
With Mohali and Panchkula once again reporting no fresh Covid-19 cases, tricity logged just two new cases on Wednesday.
The two cases surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sector 47 and Manimajra.
Wednesday was the third consecutive day with zero cases in Mohali, with no case on March 19 as well; while for Panchkula, it was the sixth time this year. Chandigarh recorded zero cases on March 22 and March 28.
Now, the tricity has 36 Covid-positive patients, 22 of who are in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and four in Panchkula. On Wednesday, the tricity completed four whole weeks without any increase in its death toll. Compared to 28 fatalities in February, only one has been recorded in March so far, in Mohali on March 2. Amid the declining pandemic figures, health experts have cautioned residents against lowering their guard, as the virus is still present with 36 officially recorded active cases in the tricity.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
