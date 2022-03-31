Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No new Covid case in Mohali, Panchkula; 2 test positive in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

No new Covid case in Mohali, Panchkula; 2 test positive in Chandigarh

The two new Covid cases surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sector 47 and Manimajra; Mohali and Panchkula reported no fresh cases for the fourth and sixth time this year
Chandigarh logged two new new Covid cases, while Mohali and Panchkula reported none. (AFP)
Chandigarh logged two new new Covid cases, while Mohali and Panchkula reported none. (AFP)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 03:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

With Mohali and Panchkula once again reporting no fresh Covid-19 cases, tricity logged just two new cases on Wednesday.

The two cases surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sector 47 and Manimajra.

Wednesday was the third consecutive day with zero cases in Mohali, with no case on March 19 as well; while for Panchkula, it was the sixth time this year. Chandigarh recorded zero cases on March 22 and March 28.

Now, the tricity has 36 Covid-positive patients, 22 of who are in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and four in Panchkula. On Wednesday, the tricity completed four whole weeks without any increase in its death toll. Compared to 28 fatalities in February, only one has been recorded in March so far, in Mohali on March 2. Amid the declining pandemic figures, health experts have cautioned residents against lowering their guard, as the virus is still present with 36 officially recorded active cases in the tricity.

Tricity Covid count (HT)
Tricity Covid count (HT)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out