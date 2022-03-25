No new taxes in Punjab budget, promises finance minister Cheema
Sangrur: Saying no to new taxes, Punjab finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday spelt out his government’s priority -- filling the state coffers by plugging revenue leakages.
“The AAP has come to power with a promise to provide relief to the common man, and the next budget will come as a big relief for them. The party aims at providing a corruption-free and honest government. We will keep all promises made by Arvind Kejriwal, which include free power and ₹1,000 per month to every woman, without imposing any new tax. The coffers will be filled by checking pilferage and tax theft,” he said while replying to a media query about empty coffers vis-à-vis financial burden of new promises made by the AAP.
“There are mining, cable, electricity and liquor mafias. We will rein them in, and the money will go to the state exchequer, which in turn will unburden the debt-ridden state,” he elaborated.
He said that he has already asked officials to prepare the budget as per the vision document of the party for Punjab.
Cheema was in Sangrur for the first time after taking oath as a cabinet minister and met his supporters and party workers.
He said that it’s for the first time in two decades that the finance, excise and taxation portfolios have been allocated to one minister for better policy making.
The new excise policy will eliminate liquor mafia and increase revenue.
When asked why village heads had been told to stop using funds, he said that the decision was taken to manage finances in a better way as previous government distributed funds without any proper policy for the development of villages.
He said that the AAP workers have been asked to be polite with officials, he will be dealt with sternly.
The minister said that proper arrangements have been made for wheat procurement the lifting, with the facility of cash credit limit (CCL) in place.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics