No one will be permitted to take law into their hands: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu amid row over Shimla mosque

Amid growing tensions in Shimla over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said all religions are respected in the state and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. A large number of people gathered outside the Sanjauli Masjid in Shimla to protest against the alleged illegal construction of the mosque. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Maintaining that all citizens are equal, Sukhu said, “Anyone who attempts to take the law into their own hands will face strict action from our government. We discussed this matter in the assembly, and on Wednesday, the urban development minister also gave the statement.”

The CM also said while we respect peaceful protests, no individual, whether a political leader, worker, or supporter, will be allowed to bypass the law.

A large number of people gathered outside the Sanjauli Masjid in Shimla on Thursday to protest against the alleged illegal construction of the mosque. The protesters included local residents, BJP workers and members of Hindu organisations.

The protestors also reached near Chaura Maidan amid the ongoing Monsoon session of the state assembly, where the matter was also discussed on Wednesday.

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, meanwhile, said the government was committed to advancing the interests of every community, adding, “The government has taken note of the issue, and I gave my statement on this matter in the assembly on Wednesday. I made it clear that the government will not tolerate any form of illegal construction. This matter is currently under Municipal Corporation, and hearings have been ongoing. We will expedite the process and ensure that the Municipal Commissioner’s decision is implemented within the bounds of the law.”

Regarding the presence of migrants in Himachal, state minister Anirudh Singh said that the Muslim community has peacefully coexisted in the state for generations. However, he expressed concern about the recent influx of people from other states, emphasising that the primary issue is ensuring proper verification of newcomers. “There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims among those coming from other states. The real concern is that we must verify those coming to Himachal Pradesh to prevent any security risks,” he said.