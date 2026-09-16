No place for chitta sellers in Himachal, says Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday led an anti-chitta awareness walkathon in Una and appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh, especially the youth, to actively participate in the fight against drugs.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participates in the launch of the second phase of the anti-chitta Walkathon campaign in Una on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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The walkathon began at Indira Stadium, proceeded towards the new bus stand and concluded at the stadium. A large number of students and residents from across the district participated in the event. Earlier, the chief minister administered the anti-chitta pledge to the participants, urging them to remain vigilant and contribute to the campaign against drugs.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that the state government was taking firm and sustained action against the drug menace. However, he emphasised that government and police action alone could not completely address the problem and that active support and cooperation of every section of society was essential.

‘I want to clearly say from the land of Una that there is no place in Himachal for those who sell chitta and destroy the lives of our youth for money. The government’s policy was clear and uncompromising towards those involved in the illegal drug trade. Strict action would be taken against people selling chitta and those involved in drug trafficking, in accordance with the law,” Sukhu said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhu stressed that those involved in selling drugs and those struggling with addiction should not be viewed or treated in the same manner. “While drug peddlers must face strict legal action, young people caught in the cycle of addiction need support, care and an opportunity to rebuild their lives,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhu stressed that those involved in selling drugs and those struggling with addiction should not be viewed or treated in the same manner. “While drug peddlers must face strict legal action, young people caught in the cycle of addiction need support, care and an opportunity to rebuild their lives,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu called for the collective participation of all sections of society.

“In this fight, I need the support of every mother, every father, every teacher, every panchayat, every mahila mandal, every yuva mandal and, most importantly, the youth of Himachal Pradesh. Today, I am giving this responsibility to the youth of the state,” he said.

Calling upon young people to become ‘soldiers’ of the anti-drug campaign, he urged them not to remain silent if they come across the sale of chitta or other drug-related activities. He appealed to them to share reliable information with the authorities through the toll-free emergency number 112. He also said that the state government had made provisions to reward people who provide reliable information that helps in the fight against the drug trade.

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He announced a holiday in all government and private schools across Una district on September 17. Meanwhile, the chief minister also inaugurated the three-storey block development office building at Una, constructed at a cost of ₹3.87 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of the Rampur bridge on Santoshgarh road, to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹9.55 crore.

Nepal floods: CM assures help to kin of missing Una engineer

Family members of Sukhwinder Rattan, an engineer from Una who has been missing since the floods in Nepal, met the chief minister at the Circuit House in Una on Wednesday and sought the government’s assistance in tracing him.

The family told the chief minister that there had been no information about Rattan since the floods struck Nepal, causing deep concern among his family members. Sukhu assured the family of all possible assistance and said that the state government would take up the matter with the Centre to facilitate and expedite efforts to trace him.

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He assured the family that every possible effort would be made to obtain information about his whereabouts at the earliest and that the state government would extend all necessary support during this difficult time.

Rattan, a site engineer working at the 216 MW Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project in Nepal, has been missing since the flash floods swept through the area on August 26.